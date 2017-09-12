Buffalo Police investigating robbery at M&T on Jefferson Avenue

BUFFALO. N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police are investigating a robbery that happened at approximately 1:40 p.m. Monday at the M&T Bank on Jefferson Avenue.

The suspect is described as a black male, 170 lbs., with a scar on his right cheek. He is described as wearing a red plaid shirt under a white/grey vest, a baseball cap and glasses. The suspect allegedly passed a note to the teller demanding money before fleeing in an unknown direction with an unknown amount of money.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to  call or text Buffalo Police’s confidential TIPLINE at 847-2255.

 

 

