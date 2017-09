BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police say a woman was seriously injured by two people who broke into a home on Skillen St. Monday.

According to a police report, the two unknown suspects forced themselves through the front door and punched the victim several times in the ribs and face.

One of the suspects duct taped the woman and demanded money while waving a gun in her face, police say.

Nothing was taken, police say, and the suspects fled through the front door.

The victim was taken to ECMC.