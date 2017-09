BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo’s incumbent mayor Byron Brown won the Democratic primary Tuesday night, with 52 percent of votes. Challengers Mark Schroeder and Betty Jean Grant took 36 percent and 13 percent of the votes, respectively.

If Brown wins in the 2017 election this November, he will become only the second mayor of Buffalo ever to serve four terms.

Schroeder and Grant both conceded the election Tuesday evening.