Erie County Sheriff’s deputy delivers his own son in back of vehicle

BOSTON, N.Y. (WIVB) – An Erie County Sheriff’s deputy successfully delivered his own son in the back of the family vehicle on Monday.

Deputy Szkatulkski and his wife were headed to the hospital on Monday as she was going into labor, but their son was “a bit impatient” and couldn’t wait for a hospital room.

Just after 9 p.m., the baby- Eli- made his appearance in the back of the vehicle on Boston State Road.

“Deputies are prepared for everything – even if they have to deliver their own son,” a message on the Erie County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page read Tuesday.

The family eventually made it to a local hospital. All members of the family are doing great, the statement added.

“Everyone at the Sheriff’s Office wants to welcome Eli James to the big ECSO family, and we look forward to swearing him in as a Junior Deputy soon – and maybe a full-time Deputy in the future,” the statement added.