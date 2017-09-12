Family and neighbors make memorial for 9 year-old bicyclist after deadly accident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – More details are being released about a 9 year-old boy who was killed when his bicycle was hit by a car on the city’s west side. The accident happened on Busti Avenue Sunday afternoon.

The family of Shamsan Fadel says he was riding his bike to Front Park to attend a fundraiser. Relatives say Fadel was smart and kind, and always spoke to everyone in the neighborhood.

Relatives and neighbors have already made a memorial of stuffed animals and candles for him at the intersection of Busti and Jersey on the west side.

Police say Fadel was riding his bike on Sunday when he was hit by a van. Investigators say he rode his bike into the street. The 4th grader from school number 3 was rushed to Children’s hospital, where he died. Relatives say Fadel was on his way to Front Park for a family gathering. It was a fundraiser to raise money to help children in Yemen. A local bike group says it’s working hard to educate children and drivers about bike safety.

“It’s a tragedy what happened on the west side, and we wish we could catch up to that type of thing and prevent that. That’s why we’re doing these things,” said Rebecca Reilly, with GObike Buffalo.

The intersection of Busti and Jersey doesn’t have a crosswalk. GObike says it’s now doing pop-up crosswalks, where volunteers paint crosswalks in certain areas. Reilly says the group would consider putting one in the area where Fadel was hit, after getting community input and city approval.

Police say the driver involved did stop and is cooperating with the investigation. They say neither alcohol nor speed were a factor. No charges have been filed at this time.