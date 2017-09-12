Hamburg Police, other agencies searching for suspect who fled traffic stop

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Town of Hamburg Police along with other police units are involved in a pursuit of a suspect who exited a vehicle following a traffic stop and fled into a wooded area along railroad tracks on the former Bethlehem Steel Property, on the west side of Lake Shore Road.

According to Hamburg Police, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Lake Shore Road at the City of Lackawanna line around 8:10 p.m. Tuesday.

While the stop was being performed the suspect exited the vehicle and fled.

Hamburg Police and K-9 are still on the scene, as well as police units from the City of Tonawanda, Village of Blasdell, NFTA K9. Erie County Sheriff Air 1, and New York State Police.

