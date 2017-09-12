Hamburg Police, other agencies searching for suspect who fled traffic stop

Published:

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Town of Hamburg Police along with other police units are involved in a pursuit of a suspect who exited a vehicle following a traffic stop and fled into a wooded area along railroad tracks on the former Bethlehem Steel Property, on the west side of Lake Shore Road.

According to Hamburg Police, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Lake Shore Road at the City of Lackawanna line around 8:10 p.m. Tuesday.

While the stop was being performed the suspect exited the vehicle and fled.

Hamburg Police and K-9 are still on the scene, as well as police units from the City of Tonawanda, Village of Blasdell, NFTA K9. Erie County Sheriff Air 1, and New York State Police.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

 

 

