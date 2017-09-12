Impaired driver leads Jamestown Police in chase over several municipalities

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Jamestown man is facing charges after leading Jamestown Police in a pursuit across several municipalities on Monday evening.

According to police reports, around 9:13 p.m. Monday, officers observed a pick-up failing to stop at the stop sign at Prather Avenue and Barrett Avenue.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the pickup truck at McKinley Avenue near Charles Street. The operator took off at a high rate of speed and attempted to flee from officers. Officers then pursued the vehicle into the Town of Busti on Baker Street Extension. The vehicle continued into the Village of Lakewood and the Village of Ellicott before traveling back into the City of Jamestown.

There, the vehicle pursuit ended on W 15th St., where the operator led officers on a short foot pursuit before being taken into custody.

The operator, Thomas A. Kimbrough, 47, of Jamestown, was found to be operating the vehicle in an impaired condition. He was also found in possession of 6.8 grams of cocaine that was packaged for sale, according to police reports.

Kimbrough was charged with third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, first degree reckless endangerment, first degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, third degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, second degree obstructing a government official, DWI (drugs), reckless driving, and several vehicle and traffic infractions.

He was transported to Jamestown City Jail where he is awaiting arraignment.