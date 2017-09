BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Kenny Rogers will perform at a special Christmas event to benefit Ronald McDonald House on Dec. 16.

The Kenny Rogers Christmas & Hits Tour will be held at UB Center for the Arts, 103 Center for the Arts, Buffalo. Tickets range from $60 to $80.

The show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Sept. 15 and are available at the Center for the Arts Box Office or at http://www.ticketfly.com.