BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kissmas Bash will be back at the KeyBank Center on December 9.

The concert, which is put together by Kiss 98.5, will feature national acts, but they have not yet been announced.

The KeyBank Center says the artists will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Saturday at 10 a.m. Prices range from $25 to $85.

They can be bought at the KeyBank Center Box Office, Tickets.com or by calling 888-223-6000.