National Toy Hall of Fame reveals finalists

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) – Which toys will be inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame this November?

On Tuesday, The Strong’s National Toy Hall of Fame announced the 12 finalists for induction into the hall: Clue, Magic 8 Ball, Matchbox Cars, My Little Pony, Paper Airplane, PEZ Candy Dispenser, play food, Risk, sand, Transformers, Uno, and Wiffle Ball.

The 12 finalists came from over 4,000 nominations, and truly span one’s imagination.

“Toys, as we define it for the purpose of the Hall of Fame, is a really spacious sort of concept,” Chris Bensch, Chief Curator at The Strong, said. “It includes games, it includes dolls, it includes re-purposed items, like blankets and sticks and cardboard boxes.”

The final two or three 2017 toy inductees, chosen on the advice of a national selection advisory committee, will be announced at The Strong on Thursday, Nov. 9.

To date, over 60 toys have been inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame.