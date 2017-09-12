New Interim president of NCCC appointed

PHOTO/NCCC SUNY Chancellor Dr. Kristina M. Johnson, NCCC Interim President Dr. William J. Murabito, SUNY Chairman of the Board H. Carl McCall.

SANBORN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Dr. William J. Murabito has been appointed as the new Interim president of Niagara County Community College.

Murabito has previously held the role of Interim President at SUNY Cobleskill in 2002, Sullivan County Community College in 2011, and SUNY Morrisville in 2013, and as CEO/Officer-in-Charge at Rockland Community College in 2003.

“Dr. Murabito is a well-known and respected member of the SUNY family, having served our university system in several capacities over the years,” said SUNY Chairman of the Board H. Carl McCall. “His knowledge, experience, and always student-focused leadership is ideally suited to Niagara County Community College. I look forward to working with him again.”

Dr. Murabito earned his bachelor’s degree from Buffalo State College, a master’s from the University at Albany, and his doctorate from the University of Illinois. His appointment is effective on October 16, 2017, and his appointment will continue for twelve months, or until the Board of Trustees appoints a successor.

