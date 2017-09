DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – One person was arrested at Monday’s Matchbox 20 and Counting Crows concert at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center.

Getchen L. Demeo, 52, of Hamburg, was charged with trespass after allegedly opening an emergency exit and entering the Seagrams viewing deck, where she had “no right to be”, according to Genesee County Police.

She was issued an appearance ticket.