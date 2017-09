TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 24-year-old man suffering Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, or related cognitive disorders.

Randy J. Pierog, 24, is a white male, 5’6″, 165 lbs., with black hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and grey sneakers.

His last known residence is on Curtis Street in Sloan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Town of Tonawanda Police at 876-5300.