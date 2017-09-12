Thieves have been stealing tires, rims on Hondas in Buffalo all Summer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In Buffalo, parked cars are being left on cement blocks after thieves take off with the tires and rims.

The thefts have been happening to Honda owners throughout the Summer.

The Honda Accord holds the top spot on the list of stolen vehicles compiled by the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

“First and foremost, there is some kind of a ‘locking lug’ that you can apply to your wheels,” Frank Scafidi, with the bureau, said. “That is the best way to go. It is not going to be something that is going to deter a real accomplished thief that wants that rim, and if they have to damage the rim to get it, they could care less, because they are getting something for nothing. But a set of locked wheel rims would be a good way to go, and it does deter a certain kind of thief.”

Authorities also suggest turning your front wheels in either direction when you park your car. So far, no arrests have been made.