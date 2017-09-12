Thieves have been stealing tires, rims on Hondas in Buffalo all Summer

News 4 Staff Published:

 

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In Buffalo, parked cars are being left on cement blocks after thieves take off with the tires and rims.

The thefts have been happening to Honda owners throughout the Summer.

The Honda Accord holds the top spot on the list of stolen vehicles compiled by the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

“First and foremost, there is some kind of a ‘locking lug’ that you can apply to your wheels,” Frank Scafidi, with the bureau, said. “That is the best way to go. It is not going to be something that is going to deter a real accomplished thief that wants that rim, and if they have to damage the rim to get it, they could care less, because they are getting something for nothing. But a set of locked wheel rims would be a good way to go, and it does deter a certain kind of thief.”

Authorities also suggest turning your front wheels in either direction when you park your car. So far, no arrests have been made.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s