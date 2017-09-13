2 charged with child endangerment

TOWN OF COVINGTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people from Wyoming County were accused of child endangerment.

New York State Troopers went to a Wyoming Rd. address in the Town of Covington last week. They were responding to a report of an unresponsive man.

When Troopers got there, one man was found dead, and another was found alive. Both had suffered apparent drug overdoses, officials say.

The one who lived, Donald Reinhart, 38, was taken to Wyoming County Community Hospital.

On Monday, he and Amanda Reinhart, 34, were both charged with four counts each of Endangering the Welfare of a Child and one count each of Criminal Nuisance.

Wyoming County Child Protective Services, Animal Control, and Building and Codes officials were all contacted.

State Police are working with the Wyoming County Sheriff’s office on an ongoing investigation.

