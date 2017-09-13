88-year-old accused of trying to kill his wife released on bail

Related Coverage 88-year-old man charged with trying to kill his wife

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 88-year-old Cheektowaga man accused of trying to kill his wife was released on $10,000 bail.

Martin Turkiewicz struck his wife, 86-year-old Rita Turkiewicz, multiple times with a claw hammer on Saturday night, Cheektowaga police say.

The incident happened at Garden Gate Healthcare Facility, where Martin visited Rita many times a day, authorities say.

Afterwards, police say Martin told facility staff what had happened, and subsequently surrendered himself to police.

Rita suffers from a variety of health issues, including a serious case of dementia, a defense attorney indicated.

She had been going to Garden Gate for rehabilitative care.

Originally in serious condition, Rita has been recovering and was listed in fair condition at ECMC as of Wednesday morning.

This could affect one of the charges against Martin.

He pleaded ‘not guilty’ to Assault and Attempted Murder. The First-Degree Assault charge is linked to how badly injured Rita was.

In court, Martin was very emotional, and his defense attorney claims he attacked her in an act of compassion.

As a condition of his bail, Martin’s daughter must live with him and help him take care of his blind, 64-year-old son — the woman’s brother.

An Order of Protection was placed, keeping Martin from seeing Rita for the time being.