Baby falls from second story of home in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls police responded to a home on Walnut Ave. Wednesday morning, where a baby had fallen from a second-floor window.

Police went to the home around 11 a.m., where they think the boy fell from an opening. According to authorities, the opening may have been a window at one time, but is now an opening from a makeshift living room-type area to the outside.

“There is a set of thin louvered doors that had a thin simple hasp to keep them closed,” police said. “These doors were open upon investigators’ arrival. Behind these folding doors was a board that was held by two eye hooks that were also not engaged at the time of investigators’ arrival.”

The 11-month-old landed on a concrete walkway between the house and the neighboring one.

He was awake and crying while being attended to by fire crews. The home he fell from was condemned.

Police say the boy’s mother provided a statement, but it has not been released.

Child Protective Services are working with police as they continue investigating the incident.