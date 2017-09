BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Authorities say Armani Zarlae, 13, of Riley Street, did not get on the bus at dismissal. She attends school #74 Hamlin Park.

Police are searching for her at this time.

Zarlae was last seen wearing beige pants and a black polo.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.