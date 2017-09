Related Coverage How you can help Harvey and Irma survivors

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Members of 914th Civil Engineering Squadron have boarded a 911th AW airplane at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station.

The five civil engineers are headed to Homestead Air Reserve Base in Florida to support Irma relief efforts for at least the next 30 days.

