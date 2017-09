Related Coverage Beloved Dunkirk police officer is laid to rest

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — After one of their own lost his life in August, Dunkirk police escorted the fallen officer’s daughter to preschool.

Last month, Officer Matthew Hazelton died after a battle with ALS. He was diagnosed with the illness around Christmas this past year.

He was only 39 when he passed away, leaving behind a family.

This week, officers were seen escorting Hazelton’s daughter to pre-school.

The photo above was shared with News 4 by Liz and Joshua Ehmke.