Free adoptions at Erie County SPCA Saturday make way for hurricane rescues

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dozens of cats and dogs will be up for adoption for free this Saturday at the Erie County SPCA. You can give a pet a forever home and help the SPCA help pets impacted by hurricane Harvey.

“This event helps us make room for more animals. So we’re taking in animals from hurricane Harvey right now and this helps those animals from the south who probably would’ve sat there for a while,” said Bethany Kloc, SPCA Serving Erie County Communications Manager.

From 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday, any dog or cat that’s at least 1 year old will be up for free adoption. This allows the SPCA to not only help more local animals, but also take in animal rescues from hurricane Harvey.

“We’ve only taken in 2 so far but that’s okay because things are slowly trickling in and tomorrow we’re expecting 7 or 8 dogs. We probably will get animals from Irma but right now we haven’t been totally notified about when to expect or if to expect but there’s a very good possibility for sure,” said Kloc.

The adoption is part of the “Empty the Shelters” event sponsored by the Bissell Pet Foundation taking place statewide.

“Saturday is traditionally our busiest day here at the shelter so if you’re planning on coming I’d get here as early as possible so you have the best selection of new best friends,” said Kloc.

Any cat or dog you adopt from the SPCA is fully vaccinated, spayed and neutered.

“We really want to get the animals out of the door because the sooner they’re out of here the less chance they have of becoming stressed,” said Kloc.

For more information, go to http://www.YourSPCA.org.