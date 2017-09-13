Hyde Park Lake living shoreline project finished

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s been a two year effort but the Hyde Park Lake Living Shoreline project is finally complete.

The project was started last Fall and was officially finished at the end of July. Today, city officials celebrated Hyde Park Lake by sharing the vast improvements it underwent. Over 1300 different plants, trees, and vegetation were planted along the shoreline around the lake to help improve water quality for wildlife. The replanting of these native species is hoped to combat another harmful algae bloom like the lake experienced in 2016. Leaders tell us why this makeover was crucial for the park.

Mayor Paul Dyster told News 4, “The tributaries of the Niagara River, between Lake Erie and Lake Ontario are few, and they are very important and very precious. They deserve a high degree of stewardship. They need to be a priority in the waters we look to.”

Dyster also told News 4 why the plats are so critical. He said, “Anything that we can do to absorb runoff here on the land and let Mother Nature take its course and help clean those waters before they find their way back into the watershed is something very positive.”

Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper and the city of Niagara Falls hope to restore the paths around the water ways as well so the public can enjoy this newly renovated area.