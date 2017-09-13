Lancaster elementary students helping Texas school damaged by Harvey

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – As students at John A. Sciole Elementary School go about their daily business during this new school year, it’s easy to take for granted the fact that their school building is in good shape. It is a very different picture at Moore Elementary in Houston, which was severely damaged by Hurricane Harvey.

“They actually have been temporarily moved to a separate building, because it will take months for them to fix the building and replace everything that they lost,” explained Sciole Elementary School Principal Carrie Greene.

After one of the teachers at Sciole heard about what happened at Moore Elementary and reached out to the administration there to see what help was needed, students at Sciole jumped into action to begin collecting donations.

They’re asking people to donate money through the end of this month, so they can buy gift cards to send to Moore Elementary, to help the students and staff there get through this tough time.

“They lost everything and we’re trying to help,” said third grader Ari Daum.

While the donation drive continues, the students are learning about the power of hurricanes through lessons in their classrooms.

“If you’re in a hurricane you have to go to shelter really quick and it’s probably really scary,” said third grader Sophia Esskugen, when asked about what she’d learned so far.

This is also an important opportunity for the students to learn to be good citizens and imagine what their counterparts at Moore Elementary must be going through. “It’s probably scary for all the younger kids moving to a new school,” third grader Madison Constantine told News 4.

“It would be hard to learn without all their things,” said another third grader, Konrad Zollitsch.

“I think we should say, ‘here you go, here’s the money so we can help you!'” added another third grader, Ryan Suzano.

Sciole Elementary School Principal Carrie Greene says she’s proud of the students’ empathy and their willingness to help. “We’re always trying to teach our students, even though they’re so young, we want to teach them that it’s important to help your community,” Greene said, “not just here in the Sciole area, but the big communities.”

The students told News 4 they were grateful to be able to do what they can as Moore Elementary rebuilds.

“I feel really good because the people in Houston lost everything and they really need help,” said third grader Sara Polakiewicz.

If you’d like to help raise money to send to Moore Elementary, donations can be dropped off at John A. Sciole Elementary during normal school hours through the end of September.

Address: 86 Alys Dr E, Depew, NY 14043 Phone: (716) 686-3285