BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 32-year-old man has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for killing his friend.

Erik Donaldson was found guilty by jury in August of second degree murder for the death of Christian Thomas, 22, of Buffalo.

Thomas’ body was found in an area between two houses on Montana Street in April 2008.

Thomas had been missing since Dec. 2007. He was found shot in the face and back.