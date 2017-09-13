Mayor: 5 dead from nursing home that lost power

The Associated Press Published:
Charlotte Glaze gives Donna Lamb a teary hug as she floats out some of her belongings in floodwaters from the Ortega River in Jacksonville, Fla., Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, after Hurricane Irma passed through the area. "This neighborhood has not flooded in at least 51 years," Lamb said. (Dede Smith/The Florida Times-Union via AP)

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (AP) — Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief says five people have died from a Florida nursing home that had lost power after Hurricane Irma roared through the state.

Police and fire crews began evacuating the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills on Wednesday morning. Sharief confirmed during a news conference that three residents died at the center and two died at the hospital.

Sharief said there are no details about the cause of the deaths. No further details were immediately available.

