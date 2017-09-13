McDermott recalls knowledge of Panthers ahead of Sunday game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills are preparing to take on Head Coach Sean McDermott’s old team, the Carolina Panthers, this Sunday.

McDermott says he is familiar with the strengths and weaknesses of the Panthers. He previously served as their defensive coordinator.

#Bills Sean McDermott: Cam Newton practiced everyday vs McDermott's defense. He's familiar with what we do. — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) September 13, 2017

Bills defensive tackle Marcell Dareus’ hip had no impact on his snaps against the New York Jets this past week, McDermott says. According to the coach, salary is not factored into how often a player is on the field.

Cornerback E.J. Gaines will be limited in practice, but is expected to play against the Panthers.

Running back LeSean McCoy will have the same workload as week one, McDermott says, “Whatever it takes to win.”

The Bills will play at 1 p.m. this Sunday on CBS. Tune in at 11:30 for pre-game coverage on Buffalo Kickoff LIVE.