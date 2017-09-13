Niagara Hobby and Craft Mart closes in Cheektowaga

By Published:

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – After 31 years in business, Niagara Hobby and Craft Mart has closed its doors.

The Union Road store announced Wednesday that it is now closed.

In a statement on their website, the store offered its thanks to the people who have helped it operate for almost 32 years.

We wish to thank our employees- many of whom began with us as high school students and continued with us through, and sometimes past, their college and university years; our suppliers- manufacturers and wholesalers for ensuring that we had the products we needed; those organizations throughout Western New York that permitted us to support their good work; and our customers, whose transactions made possible our journey.

“Perhaps, you may see us again,” the statement added.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s