Niagara Hobby and Craft Mart closes in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – After 31 years in business, Niagara Hobby and Craft Mart has closed its doors.

The Union Road store announced Wednesday that it is now closed.

In a statement on their website, the store offered its thanks to the people who have helped it operate for almost 32 years.

We wish to thank our employees- many of whom began with us as high school students and continued with us through, and sometimes past, their college and university years; our suppliers- manufacturers and wholesalers for ensuring that we had the products we needed; those organizations throughout Western New York that permitted us to support their good work; and our customers, whose transactions made possible our journey.

“Perhaps, you may see us again,” the statement added.