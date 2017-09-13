Police respond to shooting reports at Washington high school

SPOKANE, Wash. — Officials say one person has died after a shooting at a high school south of Spokane, Washington, reports CBS affiliate KREM.

The Spokesman-Review reports that first responders were at Freeman High School in Rockford Wednesday morning. KREM reports the suspected shooter is in custody.

“The threat from the shooter has been eliminated,” Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer tells the station.

Schaeffer tells the station one person has died inside the school and several were injured. CBS News confirms a local hospital is treating three “school age” patients. Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane told KREM the three victims were in stable condition.

Fire officials would not confirm the age of the deceased victim.

Freeman School District schools were also on lockdown. The Spokane Sheriff’s office said on Twitter law enforcement was sweeping the school, floor by floor.

Spokane Public Schools said on Twitter Wednesday morning that all schools in the district “are in full lockdown as a precautionary measure,” but later tweeted the lockdown had been lifted.

Annie Baxter, whose two daughters attend Freeman Middle School across the street from the high school, told The Spokesman-Review that children were running into buildings when she pulled up to the school area about 10:15 a.m.

She says classes were about to begin because it’s a “late start” day.

Multiple ambulances and a Lifeflight helicopter were dispatched to the school.