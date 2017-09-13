Police respond to shooting reports at Washington high school

CBS NEWS Published: Updated:
CBS NEWS

SPOKANE, Wash. — Officials say one person has died after a shooting at a high school south of Spokane, Washington, reports CBS affiliate KREM.

The Spokesman-Review reports that first responders were at Freeman High School in Rockford Wednesday morning. KREM reports the suspected shooter is in custody.

“The threat from the shooter has been eliminated,” Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer tells the station.

Schaeffer tells the station one person has died inside the school and several were injured. CBS News confirms a local hospital is treating three “school age” patients. Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane told KREM the three victims were in stable condition.

Fire officials would not confirm the age of the deceased victim.

Freeman School District schools were also on lockdown. The Spokane Sheriff’s office said on Twitter law enforcement was sweeping the school, floor by floor.

Spokane Public Schools said on Twitter Wednesday morning that all schools in the district “are in full lockdown as a precautionary measure,” but later tweeted the lockdown had been lifted.

Annie Baxter, whose two daughters attend Freeman Middle School across the street from the high school, told The Spokesman-Review that children were running into buildings when she pulled up to the school area about 10:15 a.m.

She says classes were about to begin because it’s a “late start” day.

Multiple ambulances and a Lifeflight helicopter were dispatched to the school.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s