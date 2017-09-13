Ramp on 400 near I-90 closed due to car fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A ramp on Route 400 near I-90 is shut down due to a car on fire.

The vehicle on fire is located on the Seneca Street ramp.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

