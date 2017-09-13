Red Cross rotating volunteers, deploying more resources to areas devastated by hurricanes

BUFFALO, N.Y (WIVB) — In the wake of the devastating Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, thousands of people are cleaning up in Florida, Georgia, and Texas.

“While every storm is different, every disaster is different, the needs are largely the same,” said Jay Bonafede, the Chief Communications Officer for the Greater Buffalo Chapter of the Red Cross. “We do have the resources right now to be able to provide for those needs.”

The needs vary from opening shelters for people to providing meals and clean up kits including mops, rakes, gloves.

The Chief Communications Officer says thousands of people are stepping up to volunteer and donate following the storms and seeing the footage and images of the damage.

“There’s a limited amount that people can help but they always give,” said Bonafede. “They always seem to want to give more when a situation comes and we can’t do what we do without support.”

For information on how to volunteer for the Red Cross click here | To donate text ‘Harvey’ or ‘Irma’ to 90999

