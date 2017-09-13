Smoke-free signs go up in one of City of Tonawanda’s parks, more to follow

By Published:

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The City of Tonawanda’s parks are now smoke-free.

The city approved a tobacco ban in August, meant to make the air in city parks cleaner and keeping people safe from second-hand smoke.

Now, there is a smoke-free sign in Veterans’ Park. More signs will go up in other parks reminding people not to light up.

The smoking ban in parks was approved unanimously after the idea was brought before the Common Council by a group of students.

City leaders hope the tobacco ban will lead to fe

wer cigarette butts on the ground and less litter in city parks and the Niagara River.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s