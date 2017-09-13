Smoke-free signs go up in one of City of Tonawanda’s parks, more to follow

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The City of Tonawanda’s parks are now smoke-free.

The city approved a tobacco ban in August, meant to make the air in city parks cleaner and keeping people safe from second-hand smoke.

Now, there is a smoke-free sign in Veterans’ Park. More signs will go up in other parks reminding people not to light up.

The smoking ban in parks was approved unanimously after the idea was brought before the Common Council by a group of students.

City leaders hope the tobacco ban will lead to fe

wer cigarette butts on the ground and less litter in city parks and the Niagara River.