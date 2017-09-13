‘Solarize Tonawanda’ campaign offers incentive for homeowners to use solar energy

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The town of Tonawanda is hoping to help people save money on their electricity bill by encouraging them to use solar energy,

It’s through their Solarize Tonawanda campaign, where people will be able to buy solar panels for their home at a discounted price.

Cynthia Webster says she pays almost $150 a month for her electricity bill. She lives with her husband and daughter in the Village of Kenmore.

We have a lot of computer junkies at our house so we suck a lot of energy,” said Cynthia Webster.

She hopes to be more energy efficient by getting solar panels on her home.

Now she can through the ‘Solarize Tonawanda’ campaign. It’s a program by the town of Tonawanda and Village of Kenmore to help people save money on their utility bills.

By signing up, homeowners would get a 20% discount to have solar panels installed, at $2.50 per kilowatt.

“Some people are getting basically just the hookup charge to grid, maybe 18 dollars a month all the way to a smaller unit where maybe their bill is cut in half,” said Councilman William Conrad, with the Town of Tonawanda.

Homeowners would choose between two solar contractors that have partnered with the town of Tonawanda, but how much a person saves on their electricity will depend on how many panels they choose to have installed. People have until November 24th to sign up.

“Takes about 2 weeks to go through any financial types of documentation. You have to provide an electric bill, they have to look at your roof, is it of good quality, do you get enough sun? Because they’re not going to sell you anything if you’re not going to generate power,” said Councilman Conrad.

But for Webster, it’s not just about generating power or saving money.

“I have kids and grandkids and I’d like for them to be able to enjoy the earth,” said Webster.

Amherst already says a similar campaign, Solarize Amherst, which started earlier this year and has been extended until September 30th.

The town of Tonawanda will hold more workshops about this initiative next month. To find out more information about Solarize Tonawanda click here.