Assemblyman proposes to broaden voting rules to boost turnout

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fewer than a quarter of register Democrats in Buffalo are responsible for choosing who will lead the city for the next four years.
Those are embarrassing numbers, according to Assemblyman Sean Ryan, D-Buffalo, who said what happened in the Queen City Tuesday is indicative of what’s happening across New York state.
Turnout for primaries in Western New York is historically low. But this September’s Primary featured a highly publicized race for mayor; one that, in all likelihood, will go to incumbent Byron Brown for another four years on City Hall’s second floor.
Ryan is proposing to make voting easier by allowing for early voting. For example, he said to allow precincts to be open for seven days leading up to election day.
Ryan also suggested to follow the lead of states like Ohio and Indiana, which have open primaries that allow voters to choose their ballot, regardless of their political affiliation.
He said the state should make it easier for Democrats and Republicans to register to vote in their party of choice. Ryan pointed to the fact that, if a Republican wanted to change their party affiliation to vote in the upcoming General Election, they would have had to file the necessary paperwork in October 2016.
“We have an antiquated system,” Ryan said. “We have a system that reduces people’s ability to vote. It reduces their willingness to vote, and worst of all, it erodes democracy.
“We can’t have 15, 20 or 25 percent of the population that are deciding how our country and our state is run.”
Ryan said the state does a poor job of attracting new voters, adding those from the millennial generation likely view the current system as “prehistoric.”
He suggested New York look to other states that allow 17-year-olds to vote in primaries, so long as they turn 18 by the General Election.

