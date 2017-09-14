Case of meningitis confirmed in Lockport School District

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Lockport City School District has confirmed that an individual has been diagnosed with viral meningitis.

In a statement on the district website Thursday evening, the district stated that the form of meningitis is not contagious and should cause no form of risk to students or staff.

“If an individual feels ill, they should always contact their doctor,” the statement read. “We appreciate your understanding that health-related matters are protected under Federal Privacy Laws (FERPA and HIPPA).

The Open House scheduled at Charles Upson Elementary School Thursday evening has been canceled and will be rescheduled at a later time.