Couple indicted in rape, murder of 11-year-old child

The Associated Press Published:

NORWICH, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two men in Chenango County have been indicted in connection with the rape and killing of an 11-year-old girl.

A grand jury indicted Tobias Rundstrom-Wooding on charges including first-degree murder and first-degree rape; and James Brower on charges including second-degree murder.

The two men were arrested after State Police determined that Jacelyn O’Connor of Morris had been murdered while visiting her half brothers at their home.

The Chenango County District Attorney described Rundstrom-Wooding and Brower as a couple.

In addition to rape and first-degree murder, Rundstrom-Wooding was charged with:

–          2 counts of second-degree murder

–          Tampering with evidence

–          Possessing a sexual performance by a child

–          Making a punishable false written statement

Brower’s additional charges include:

–          first-degree hindering prosecution

–          tampering with evidence

–          making a punishable false written statement

They will be arraigned on Monday.

