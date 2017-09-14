Curtain Up! to kick off theater season in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Every year, a special event celebrates the start of the Buffalo Theatre Season — Curtain Up!

The night will consist of three “acts.”

ACT I

On Friday evening, The Patrons’ Dinner Gala will commence at 5:30 p.m. There will be a cash bar, wine, and live music provided by Jazz Cache.

Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $100/person and can be bought by calling (716) 847-0850.

Also happening that night is the Greenroom Gala. For $50, guests can go to the Expo Market on Main St. for an open bar, entertainment and hors d’oeuvres. That event will go from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Tickets for both events will benefit the Theatre District Association of Western New York.

ACT II

Following Act I, a variety of performances will start at 8 p.m. Here they are, courtesy of the Theatre District Association of Western New York:

710 Theatre
710 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14202
SIX DANCE LESSONS IN SIX WEEKS by Richard Alfieri ($44)

Alleyway Theatre
1 Curtain Up Alley, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-852-2600 x0
KILLER RACK: The Feminist Horror Musical Comedy 
book, music and lyrics by Neal Radice
based on the motion picture written by Paul McGinnis and directed by Gregory Lamberson, including a song by Armand John Petri and Joe Rozler ($32)

Buffalo United Artists
at Alleyway’s Main Street Cabaret
672 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-886-9239
SONS AND LOVERS by Donna Hoke ($15-25)

Irish Classical Theatre Company
625 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-853-4282
DESIGN FOR LIVING by Noel Coward ($20-50)

The Kavinoky Theatre
320 Porter Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-829-8141
THE PRODUCERS by Mel Brooks ($38-42)

Lancaster Opera House
21 Central Avenue, Lancaster, NY 14086 | 716-683-1776
Rocking Horse Productions presents
9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, book by Patricia Resnick ($10-26)

MusicalFare Theatre
4380 Main Street, Amherst, NY 14226 | 716-839-8540
PETER & THE STARCATCHER by Rick Elice ($44)

New Phoenix Theatre On The Park 
95 Johnson Park, Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-853-1334
MY OLD LADY by Isreal Horovitz ($20-30)

O’Connell & Company
at Shea’s Smith Theatre
660 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 1-716-848-0800
GENTLEMEN PREFER DIVAS by Mary Kate O’Connell ($31)

Road Less Traveled Productions
500 Pearl Street, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-629-3069
JOHN by Annie Baker ($20-35)

Subversive Theatre Collective
at Manny Fried Playhouse
255 Great Arrow Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14207 | 716-883-0856
IT CAN’T HAPPEN HERE by Sinclair Lewis ($25-30)

Torn Space Theatre
612 Fillmore Ave., Buffalo, NY 14212 | 716-812-5733
THE FEVER by 600 Highwaymen ($25)

ACT III

Following the performances, a party in the Theatre District will begin and last until 1 a.m. There will be live music and street performers.

