Curtain Up! to kick off theater season in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Every year, a special event celebrates the start of the Buffalo Theatre Season — Curtain Up!
The night will consist of three “acts.”
ACT I
On Friday evening, The Patrons’ Dinner Gala will commence at 5:30 p.m. There will be a cash bar, wine, and live music provided by Jazz Cache.
Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $100/person and can be bought by calling (716) 847-0850.
Also happening that night is the Greenroom Gala. For $50, guests can go to the Expo Market on Main St. for an open bar, entertainment and hors d’oeuvres. That event will go from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Tickets for both events will benefit the Theatre District Association of Western New York.
ACT II
Following Act I, a variety of performances will start at 8 p.m. Here they are, courtesy of the Theatre District Association of Western New York:
710 Theatre
710 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14202
SIX DANCE LESSONS IN SIX WEEKS by Richard Alfieri ($44)
Alleyway Theatre
1 Curtain Up Alley, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-852-2600 x0
KILLER RACK: The Feminist Horror Musical Comedy
book, music and lyrics by Neal Radice
based on the motion picture written by Paul McGinnis and directed by Gregory Lamberson, including a song by Armand John Petri and Joe Rozler ($32)
Buffalo United Artists
at Alleyway’s Main Street Cabaret
672 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-886-9239
SONS AND LOVERS by Donna Hoke ($15-25)
Irish Classical Theatre Company
625 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-853-4282
DESIGN FOR LIVING by Noel Coward ($20-50)
The Kavinoky Theatre
320 Porter Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-829-8141
THE PRODUCERS by Mel Brooks ($38-42)
Lancaster Opera House
21 Central Avenue, Lancaster, NY 14086 | 716-683-1776
Rocking Horse Productions presents
9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, book by Patricia Resnick ($10-26)
MusicalFare Theatre
4380 Main Street, Amherst, NY 14226 | 716-839-8540
PETER & THE STARCATCHER by Rick Elice ($44)
New Phoenix Theatre On The Park
95 Johnson Park, Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-853-1334
MY OLD LADY by Isreal Horovitz ($20-30)
O’Connell & Company
at Shea’s Smith Theatre
660 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 1-716-848-0800
GENTLEMEN PREFER DIVAS by Mary Kate O’Connell ($31)
Road Less Traveled Productions
500 Pearl Street, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-629-3069
JOHN by Annie Baker ($20-35)
Subversive Theatre Collective
at Manny Fried Playhouse
255 Great Arrow Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14207 | 716-883-0856
IT CAN’T HAPPEN HERE by Sinclair Lewis ($25-30)
Torn Space Theatre
612 Fillmore Ave., Buffalo, NY 14212 | 716-812-5733
THE FEVER by 600 Highwaymen ($25)
ACT III
Following the performances, a party in the Theatre District will begin and last until 1 a.m. There will be live music and street performers.