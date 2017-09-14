FDA will soon label foods with peanuts that are safe for infants

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WIVB) — The Food and Drug Administration will soon label foods that contain crushed peanuts that it claims are appropriate for infants to eat.

The announcement comes following the release of a study from the Immune Tolerance Network.

The study found that introducing peanut products to kids between four and 10 months old significantly reduced the chance they would develop a peanut allergy.

Parent Heather Ninichuck said “Hopefully it helps parents make that decision instead of being kind of lost of what to do, because I feel like they’ve gone back and forth over the years about whether to give or not give peanuts to the little ones.”

It is not yet clear when these products will hit the market.