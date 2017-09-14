Gov. Cuomo talks long term plans following discharges into Niagara River

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday morning, Gov. Andrew Cuomo came to Niagara Falls to discuss a number of things, including Tesla, cashless tolling and voter turnout.

That being said, the main point of Cuomo’s appearance was to talk about the long-terms plans following recent discharges into the Niagara River.

MORE | More on the July and August incidents involving the Niagara Falls Water Board can be found here.

Cuomo said the discharges were the result of a lack of training and improper operating systems. He says no more discharges are allowed to come from the Niagara Falls Wastewater Treatment Plant unless they are supervised by the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).

Cuomo: State DEC can pull NFWB operators if they don’t comply w/ new regulations, requirements. Awaiting NFWB response. @news4buffalo https://t.co/aSQT6BpELK — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) September 14, 2017

Cuomo does not think that the DEC found evidence of an incident like this happening previously.

In the long term, he wants the problems that have been identified to get fixed.

During his speech, the Governor said the state has been working hard for years to clean up water across the state. He went on to say that millions of dollars have been spent on marketing for the state, and that pictures of the black discharge, which were seen worldwide, have worked against marketing efforts.

Cuomo wants to make sure incidents like this do not happen again.

“This will not be tolerated,” he said.

Cuomo says the state will enter into a consent decree to lay out terms and conditions of long-term solutions.

Investigation into the July and August incidents, as well as the Niagara Falls Water Board, is ongoing