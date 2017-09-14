Lakeshore community finding creative ways to bring in visitors after beach closes

OLCOTT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Part of Olcott Beach’s namesake — the beach — remains closed after several months, preventing people from accessing the water which is a big draw for tourism to the 1200 person town in Niagara County.

“Everything is business as usual; the only thing different is the beach,” said Sue Neidlinger who is a councilwoman in Newfane and part of the town’s business association. “We weren’t going to let the flooding hurt business. We weren’t going to let it hurt tourism.”

The supervisor, Tim Horanburg, saying it did impact tourism a bit, especially the fishing industry which generates upwards of $40 million for lakefront towns across Niagara County, money which couldn’t come in this year as there was significant flooding to those towns as the lake’s water levels were rising, causing erosion and millions of dollars worth of damage to waterfront homes.

“We knew it was going to bring trouble but we never thought it would bring this much trouble,” said Horanburg. “It can happen again.”

That’s his biggest fear – that it will happen again. He says there needs to an actual federal solution to fix the issue, feeling the International Joint Commission needs to address the Lake Ontario Plan.

“We got to find a way to work with it,” said the supervisor. “We certainly have got to try something.”

A short-term solution he’s considering: putting in a break wall. The supervisor saying the beach needs to be at least 50ft. long before it can be reopened to the public. He says, the town can’t afford another summer without a beach.

“We can’t keep going through this.”

With the beach closed for the summer, the town’s business owners had to be creative, finding ways to bring people to Olcott.

“We had to get the word out that Olcott is still here and it’s not all underwater,” said Neidlinger. “I think we pulled it off and once it started rolling, people got it.”

“The initial start of the season was a struggle,” said Karen Young who owns The Gift Box at the Beach.

Young found it frustrating – having to tell several people that the town shops are open even if the beach isn’t. She says she was never concerned about her store’s bottom line, seeing all the efforts those in Newfane and Olcott were making to help give business owners a boost and keep people coming into the area.

“All the special events brought in more people and we were busier later in the season to make up for the slower start,” said Young. “It really is a community down here and we try to work together because when we all do well, we all do really well.”

The shops are open on the weekends and select weekdays through the end of October.