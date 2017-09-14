Lewiston police warn of vehicle theft suspects

By Published:

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Lewiston are warning residents about two vehicle theft suspects.

Two suspicious men were seen in the area of Tuscarora and 1st streets around 3 a.m. Thursday.

One of them was described as white, blond and roughly 5’10”. The other man was described as darker in complexion, 5’10” and having dark, curly hair. Both men had an average build.

The last place they were seen was on the 200 block of Tuscarora St.

As of Thursday afternoon, the two men are suspects in a vehicle theft from that area. It was the second vehicle reported to be stolen around there within two weeks.

In both cases, the vehicles were unlocked and the keys were inside.

Later in the morning, the second vehicle was recovered in Niagara Falls.

Anyone with information on the thefts or the suspects can call police at (716) 754-8477.

