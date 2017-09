NEWFANE, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 25-year-old Lockport man has been charged with burglarizing a Lockport-Olcott Road residence in July while the elderly resident was hospitalized with an illness.

Joshua E. Dietrich, 25, of Lockport, has been charged with second degree burglary and petit larceny.

He was arraigned in the Town of Newfane Court and held in lieu of $5,000 cash/$10,000 bond.

He is scheduled to return to court Sept. 19.