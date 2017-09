CUBA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A New York State missing vulnerable adult alert has been issued for a missing 77-year-old man from Cuba, N.Y.

Edward Campbell went missing around noon on Thursday.

He is described as a white male, 6′ tall, 160 lbs., with gray hair, blue eyes, possibly in a black 2011 Jeep Liberty, with plates HGS7285.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cuba Police at (585) 968-1666 or 911.