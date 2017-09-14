Motorcyclist found with backpack full of drugs charged with possession with intent to sell methamphetamine

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Bemus Point man has been charged by criminal complaint with possessing with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Gary Hannold, 42, faces a mandatory minimum penalty of ten years in prison and a maximum of life if convicted.

According to the assistant U.S. attorney handling the case, the defendant was pulled over by Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputies in the village of Sherman in the early morning hours of Aug. 11.

According to the complaint, as Hannold got off his motorcycle, he removed his helmet and then took off a backpack and threw it into the high weeds adjacent to the motorcycle.

As a deputy attempted to retrieve the backpack, Hannold attempted to grab it back.

Inside of the backpack, the deputy found a quantity of suspected crystal methamphetamine packaged in clear plastic baggies, as well as marijuana, a clear vial containing cocaine, ten packets of Suboxone, a digital scale, a bag with unused small plastic bags, U.S. currency, two cell phones, a New York State motorcycle license plate, and numerous other items.

The defendant made an initial appearance before a U.S. Magistrate judge and was detained.

