(WIVB) – The newest Crayola crayon is here, and “she’s” blue-tiful.

“Blue-tiful” is the name of the new crayon, which will replace the retired “Dandelion”.

Crayola gave the new color a nickname “Bea” and a personality (shy at first, but loves to share BIG ideas with new people).

According to the Crayola website, Bea enjoys coding apps and video games and is an advocate for STEAM education.

