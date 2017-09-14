One-stop CDL licensing center to be set up at North Tonawanda DMV Sept. 23

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Interested in becoming an NFTA bus driver?

The North Tonawanda DMV (500 Wheatfield St.) will become a one-stop testing center for Commercial Drivers Licence testing on Sept. 23.

The NFTA/Metro is looking to hire 75 to 100 driver and mechanics over the next two to three years, NFTA spokeswoman Helen Tederous explained. She added that as many as 50 to 60 of those jobs need to be filled immediately.

The jobs require CDL certification. On Sept. 23, a NFTA bus will be on-site, allowing CDL candidates to take both the written and driving portion of the test. Those applying for NFTA positions can take the test for free.

NFTA bus drivers currently have a pay scale that goes up to $25.49/hour and includes retirement and health benefits.

More details about the licensing exam will be issued on Friday.