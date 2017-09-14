Philadelphia-area police dog fights child porn by locating electronics

PHILADELPHIA, P.A. (WIVB) – While police dogs in most cities are trained to find drugs, one department near Philadelphia has a dog trained to find electronic devices.

Charlie, a two-year-old female Labrador Retriever, is a police dog with Delaware County, trained to locate tiny electronics, such as SD cards and thumb drives.

The electronics are commonly used to store child pornography.

Charlie finds the tiny devices by their odor- she’s trained to identify chemicals used in the electronics, the way that other police dogs are trained to sniff out narcotics.

Charlie is one of fewer than two dozen dogs across the country trained in electronics detection.