Philadelphia-area police dog fights child porn by locating electronics

News 4 Staff Published: Updated:

PHILADELPHIA, P.A. (WIVB) – While police dogs in most cities are trained to find drugs, one department near Philadelphia has a dog trained to find electronic devices.

Charlie, a two-year-old female Labrador Retriever, is a police dog with Delaware County, trained to locate tiny electronics, such as SD cards and thumb drives.

The electronics are commonly used to store child pornography.

Charlie finds the tiny devices by their odor- she’s trained to identify chemicals used in the electronics, the way that other police dogs are trained to sniff out narcotics.

Charlie is one of fewer than two dozen dogs across the country trained in electronics detection.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s