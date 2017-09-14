Proposed shooting range in Colden stirs some concerns.

COLDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Some Town of Colden residents are not happy about plans for a possible large-scale gun range.

One resident has plans to build a 1,000 yard shooting range on his Holland-Glenwood Road property.

Joyce Lunser, a Crump Road resident, said that the range would end at her back yard.

“We all own guns, we all like to target shoot,” Lunser said of her Colden neighbors.

But she and other residents are concerned that the range will be too close to homes.

“It’s going to be the length of 10 football fields, which means large caliber rifles and at that distance very few people can actually hit their target,” Lunser said. “It’s a safety issue- I go back there with my grandson, we run back there- none of that will be possible if he has a shooting range right behind our house.”

The homeowner says that he plans to build a 20 foot barrier that would protect the area.

Colden town supervisor Jim DePasquale said that he’s received several calls from concerned homeowners, but currently the property owner isn’t breaking any codes.

The property owner told News 4 that his shooting range won’t pose a threat to anyone’s home or safety, and that he’s willing to work with his neighbors.

The plan is being presented tonight at a Town of Colden board meeting.