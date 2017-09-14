Soldiers injured in explosion at Fort Bragg

The Associated Press

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) — An Army spokesman says multiple soldiers have been injured in an explosion during a training exercise on Fort Bragg.

The soldiers are part of the U.S. Army’s Special Operations Command and were training on a range at the Army base.

According to Lt. Col. Rob Bockholt, the soldiers were taken to the Womack Army Medical Center for treatment.

Bockholdt didn’t yet know the number of soldiers injured or the extent of those injuries. He also could not say what exactly caused them.

