Students concerned about safety at new off-campus housing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New off-campus student housing on the west side has had a rough start. Monarch 716 opened last month near Buffalo State’s campus.

Since then, Buffalo police have been called several times to the area for violent incidents, including a shots fired call and a stabbing.

College students who live at the housing complex say they’re concerned about safety.

“I think it’s not safe around here and I might not renew my lease,” said Trebaico Calhoun, resident.

Residents say the basketball court, indoor bowling alley and fitness center have been shut down since the violent acts.

“It’s unfair because we as people, we pay our rent and expect our amenities and we’re not getting them,” said Walter Johnson, resident.

Monarch 716’s management company, King Realty Advisors, told News 4 that the amenities were closed for maintenance and not because of any incidents. They say they’ve already enhanced security measures by adding on-site security guards, new gates and improved the security camera system. They also changed the guest policy so that each person registers at the front desk before visiting residents.

“Well it’s unfortunate that we had some folks that were not actual residents that were coming on to our property and creating incidents. We are committed to making sure we can do everything in our power to keep them safe,” said Shannon King, Principal at King Realty Advisors.

Some residents say since the improvements, they have felt more at peace.

“I mean I feel safer now that they have security in the front,” said Sydney Ladens, resident.

“The management team here has been doing a good job and a successful job making sure things go right here,” said Tyren Jones, resident.

However, some students fear the violence will continue whether it’s on the property, or in a nearby neighborhood.

“I just hope it don’t increase, you know,” said Terell Bowman, resident.

“It’s tough out here these days, it’s not like how it use to be, you can’t just walk around, you got to be on your toes looking around and stuff,” said Leah McQuiller, resident.