The Great Pumpkin Farm preparing for opening weekend

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) – Fall is in the air and the crew at The Great Pumpkin Farm is getting ready to kick off a fun-filled season.

The owner expects 100,000 people or more to come out to enjoy all the Fall festivities between this weekend and Halloween.

“There’s lots and lots of activities and it’s going to be a lot of fun,” said owner Kelly Schultz.

And guests have a lot of pumpkins to choose from. When asked how many were available this season, Schultz told News 4 “zillions”.

“We go all the way from pie pumpkins and the little tiny cannon balls all the way up to the monster pumpkins that you will see in about three weekends from now when we have the great pumpkin weigh off. We expect pumpkins that weigh over a ton and some over 2,000 pounds,” Schultz said.

Of course, the pumpkins are only one piece of the Fall fun for families at The Great Pumpkin Farm this year. There’s everything from hay rides to a corn maze to a petting zoo, and face painting, costume contests, mummy wrapping competitions, and so much more.

Plus, there’s spooky fun for kids in the big Boo Barn and plenty of fun for adults in the two bars and the Pumpkin Palace Store.

That’s not to mention all of the delicious food in the cafe and the bakery. The donuts, especially, are always a huge hit.

“Oh yeah, they love them!” donut maker Charles Newton told News 4. “I get a lot of different opinions between the apple and the pumpkin, but I think the pumpkin are the best.”

The Great Pumpkin Farm churns out 5,000 or more donuts a day during the big weekends, and it takes a crew of ten people to keep up with the demand.

The crew is also busy this week getting everything ready for opening day Saturday.

Workers spent Thursday putting pumpkins in place and programming the brand new shooting gallery, which is sure to be a big crowd pleaser.

If you’d like to be part of the crowd this season, admission is $7/person, with children two years old and younger getting in for free.

This weekend, admission will also be free for police, firefighters, military members, and veterans.

“A lot of veterans might want to be able to come out and enjoy the weekend, and maybe for many of them they can’t afford the entry fee, so waiving that to support the veterans means a lot,” said Chris Kreiger, President and Co-Founder of WNY Heroes, Inc.

“We’re looking forward to having a great crowd out here,” Schultz said.

You can learn more about what The Great Pumpkin Farm has to offer on its website: https://www.greatpumpkinfarm.com/

